A delighted Mzansi woman took to social media to share her excitement about landing a new job after being very unhappy in her previous workplace

Twitter user @SangaJam said that she’d prayed that she'd bag a new employment opportunity before the end of 2022 and breathed a sigh of relief after submitting her resignation letter

Social media users were incredibly stoked for the young lady for finding happiness with her gig and congratulated her on the new career prospect

It can be hard quitting a job. With the high rate of unemployment in South Africa, many people are afraid of being jobless, even if they’re incredibly unhappy in their current workplaces.

One woman from Johannesburg has taken to social media to share that she was over the moon after landing a new job and quickly rushed to resign from the workplace that didn’t fulfil her.

A South African woman was hella stoked to submit her resignation and accept a new job offer. Image: Getty Images/Stock Image.

In a post on Twitter, @SangaJam explained that she’d prayed that God would help her find better employment before the end of 2022 and was overjoyed when He blessed her with a new job opportunity. We can only imagine how stressed the poor woman must have been!

“Late last year, I asked God for a new job by the end of 2022. And as certain as the night will come, I just submitted my resignation letter and I have accepted an amazing offer from a new employer. I’m elated,” she wrote.

Mzansi tweeps were happy for the good sis

Social media users commented on @SangaJam’s post and congratulated her on finding a workplace that makes her happy, even though that meant resigning from her old job.

@DlamzNtosh said:

“Faithful God. Siyakubongela.”

@AmandlaMtimde95 addded:

“Congratulations!! Now excel to the top of the food chain once you start your new job.”

@_Bongani_Eddie wrote:

“Oh yes, I am so happy for you.”

