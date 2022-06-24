A talented Mzansi woman almost broke the internet with a picture of a gorgeous outfit that she made herself

Twitter user @mabhusulagc showed off a beautiful two-piece that is the perfect mix of sexy and proudly African

The people of Mzansi could not get enough of the outfit and flooded the comment section to get their hands on it

Mzansi is filled with talent! A stunner showed off an outfit that she made and sis had people breaking her post with comments asking where they can place their orders.

Twitter user @mabhusulagc is a Mzansi fashion designer and creator whose pieces blow minds. Image: Twitter / @mabhusulagc

Be it music, art, fashion or food, the people of South Africa know how to put their touch on it and make it something to die for.

Twitter user @mabhusulagc is the proud owner of Monde Fashion and recently took to social media to show off a cute outfit that she put together herself. Sis, you are talented!

The cute two-piece sparks an African flare with a little sass. The best part is that it's a two-piece, which means you are going to get a lot of outfits out of it.

“Such a cute two piece set ☺️☺️☺️”

The people of Mzansi flood the comment section to place their orders

This two-peace is everything! Everyone wants one and some are crying already, wondering if they’ll be able to get their hands on this gorgeous outfit. Sis even said she’s going to throw in a matching doek… people could not deal, they need one!

Take a look at some of the comments:

@TauHappy said:

“I thought is a dress ❤❤”

@Thuli_N said:

“I promise you I'm going to have a closet full of Monde Le Grand.”

@RichAunt_D said:

“I just need one item from your store!”

@SneAkhoFundo said:

“The way I love your collection ❤️”

Lady gives mom a rough sketch design to make an outfit, Mzansi impressed with momma’s outstanding execution

In similar news, Briefly News reported that a beautiful lady left South African online users impressed by her mother’s fashion design and sewing skills.

Bongekile Z Radebe (@BongiZ_Radebe) posted a photo of a sketch she drew for her mother, asking her to make a two-piece outfit for her. In a second photo, she showed the finished product and it was absolutely breath-taking, made of a white bell-sleeve top and blue sishweshwe print pants, and a matching headscarf.

She captioned the Twitter post:

“Drew this design for my mom for her to make my outfit.”

