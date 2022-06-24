A gorgeous Mzansi woman has taken to social media to excitedly share that she’s paid off her car and is now thankfully without debt

Former e.tv broadcast reporter, @anelisa_tuswa posted on Twitter about the monumental personal milestone

South African Twitter users were super proud of the babe and wished her well, with others saying they wished they were in the same boat as her, LOL

A Cape Town-based lady is on cloud nine after making her final car payment, with the beaut taking to social media to share her excitement.

While being in debt can cause a mountain of headaches, that’s no longer a problem this stunner will be faced with.

Anelisa Tuswa is total goals, with the beaut taking to Twitter to announce that her whip is paid up. Image: @anelisa_tuswa/Twitter and anelisa_tuswa/Instagram.

The boss babe proudly announced that she is debt free with her whip fully paid up. What an achievement!

In a Twitter post, former e.tv broadcast reporter @anelisa_tuswa expressed how relieved she felt to have no outstanding university bills, credit card debts, or loans to pay off, with the stunner sitting pretty with her savings.

“My biggest win this week is paying off my car. I’m officially debt-free. No car loan. No credit card. No student loans. Nothing. Just me and my investments and savings,” she wrote.

Social media users congratulated the young hun on her achievement

Mzansi tweeps rushed to the comment section to celebrate Anelisa and congratulate her on the achievement, with some wishing that they could be in her shoes, LOL.

Here are some of the top reactions:

@uphumeh said:

“Congratulations! I know that feeling of finally paying off a debt. Especially a huge one.”

@mabongi25 added:

“So happy for you I can’t wait to be debt-free one day, coz at the moment going through a lot.”

@Zolani_Qetsele wrote:

“I don't know why but reading this tweet just makes me feel like everything is going to be okay. I’m happy for you.”

