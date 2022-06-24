It’s not every day you see a farmer looking like an entire snack, with one Mzansi babe stunning social media users with her gorgeous figure

In a Twitter post, the beaut was all dressed up and ready to negotiate prices on new farming equipment while donning a figure-hugging outfit

Mzansi lost their minds for the gorgeous lady’s beauty, with some thirsty men even shooting their shots in the comment section

One South African farmer babe has set social media timelines ablaze, sharing a gorgeous snap of herself all dressed up to negotiate the prices of a new tractor she’ll need for her business.

The hun truly showed that femininity and farming can go hand-in-hand, with the Pretoria-based lady sporting a figure-hugging dress and coat that showed off her lovely curves. You go, girl!

Farmer babe, @molemi_farmer had Twitter users inspired, both with her beauty and her innovation as a young farmer. Image: @molemi_farmer/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

@molemi_farmer was truly ready to get the discount on the agricultural equipment she’ll need, with the caption of the babe’s post reading:

“All-time favorite. Your farmer is going to negotiate some discount on a new tractor. Good morning.”

Social media users were hella impressed with the gorgeous lady, with some thirsty men even flirting with her in the comment section of the post, LOL.

Here are some of the top comments:

@MR_Vee012 said:

“You're so Beautiful that you deserve a beautiful discount.”

@SolleeTshediso added:

“They going to give you that tractor for free.”

@mpelo_tumza wrote:

“Good luck to the beautiful farmer.”

Inspirational farming entrepreneur has South Africans wowed with thriving meat processing company

In another story by Briefly News, a young lady has a thriving meat-processing establishment called Inyama Yethu, with the company producing all kinds of meats and biltong.

Nomathemba Langa, who is a poultry, livestock, and game farmer, also mentors university students in animal production. On an online post, Mzansi social media users expressed how proud they were of the young lady for her hard work and innovation as an entrepreneur and farmer.

Source: Briefly News