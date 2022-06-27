A talented lady took to social media to share a snap of her outfit she created from a dream she had

Twitter user Rebecca Tembo designed a stunning white jumpsuit with a sheer cut-out detail at the waist area

Many netizens were left amazed by her work and took to the comments to show her love and adoration

A young woman took to social media to share an image of a beautiful design she brought to life through the remarkable work of her own hands.

Rebecca Tembo (@iamrebeccatembo) posted a photo of herself on Twitter dressed in a stunning white jumpsuit with a sheer cut-out detail at the waist area.

A talented designer, Rebecca Tembo showed off her latest masterpiece. Image: @iamrebeccatembo/Twitter

Source: Twitter

She captioned the tweet:

“I dreamt about this jumpsuit so I made it. What do you guys think? ✨”

Although there were a few haters in the comments, many social media users flooded the post with love and compliments for the beautiful ensemble.

Check out the comments on Rebecca's post below:

@surviving_anna replied:

“THIS LOOKS AMAZING OKAY! And please don’t listen to any negative comments.”

@La_Junii shared:

“So perfect.”

@edd_april replied:

"You outdid yourself."

@Khaka_Mpofu reacted:

“This is fire.”

@_Pablet_ wrote:

“It’s screaming my name.”

@BrelGrok commented:

“Make this for my lady.”

@sokoMukanya__ responded:

“This will look gorgeous on mother of my twins.”

