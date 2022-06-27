An inspiring woman is totally slaying in the food industry, owning her own restaurant after previously selling pizza on the street

Naleli Tjaone from Lesotho sold pizza to make ends meet after completing a business studies course, saving her money to start her new own establishment

Mzansi social media users were incredibly inspired by the lady and wished her the best of luck on her journey

A hardworking woman from Lesotho is finally reaping the rewards of her diligence and has started her own restaurant after previously selling pizza informally to make ends meet. What a wow!

Naleli Tjaone is totally slaying with her restaurant. Image: Naleli Tjaone/Supplied.

Naleli Tjaone is such an inspiration with her go-getter attitude and perseverance, with the woman working as a vendor of pizza after completing a course in business studies.

The stunner scrimped and saved the profits of her pizza hustle to open the restaurant, which she named Cooking Secrets with Adelina, and now has a team of employees who work with her. Naleli also opened a bakery and published her own cooking magazine. How inspiring is that?

Mzansi wowed by Naleli and her food business

On a post shared by Briefly News, South Africans expressed how impressed they were with Naleli and her stellar work ethic.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Elizabeth Lingela said:

“Well done. This report motivates us that and proves that it’s doable.”

Keokopile Booki added:

“Extremely hard-working, good job. Can you help me too, please?”

Sîr Qalinghton wrote:

“We love her Pizza, all the way from Jozi Rooftop.”

