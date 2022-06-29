A man decided to take to social media to rent out his van for the weekend and got ripped in the comment section

Twitter user @ngwane_06 shared pictures of his van and told peeps it is up for rent at a rate of R20k for three days

Some let the man know that they think his price is a tad over the top while others claim it is reasonable and the going rate

When you post something on social media, you are accepting the possibility of getting roasted. A man advertised a V-Class Merc at a rate of R20k per three days and got a mouthful from the people of Mzansi.

Twitter user @ngwane_06 is renting out his boujee van and had some shook at the rate he put forward. Image: Twitter / @ngwane_06

Source: Twitter

Fuel is expensive! So, seeing eye-opening rental prices for vehicles really shouldn’t be that much of a shock, should it?

Twitter user @ngwane_06 shared pictures of his van, letting the people know that it is up for rent at a rate of R20k per three days, however, he is willing to work a deal for a serious customer.

“Hi guys. V-Class available for rental from JHB to Durban or in Durban for this July weekend. Driver included. 20k for the 3 days (negotiable). DM for more details.”

The people of Mzansi take to the comment section to have their say

While most were taken aback by the hefty price, some reminded people of the price of fuel and tried to justify the man’s rates.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@KomradeGeorge dished some info:

“Most expensive rental firms charge R4000 per day for this vehicle.

“Good luck though.”

@tumelotheledi wanted to know:

“Does the 20k include petrol for the whole journey or it is just for the car and driver?”

@TheDreamer53 claims:

“I think 20k is a bit too exorbitant maybe review that pricing because it might be difficult for you. Rather you do a trip to Durban July and charge per person then you will make better monies.”

@luthandoNgidi defended the man:

Source: Briefly News