The cutest kid took to the dance floor to show off her sassy moves in a classroom among her peers and it look like a fun-filled affair

The adorable kid is seen hitting the dance floor with much confidence as she dances to the beat with her classmates as the audience

Netizens were gushing over the adorable little girl's moves as she was surrounded by her classmates who were also impressed

A cute toddler decided to bust some moves to show her classmates how it is done.

Dancing runs in this girl's veins as many quickly realised when she broke out into some epic moves. Image: Facebook/We are africans

Source: Facebook

The little girl was more than ready for the beat when she dropped to the floor right on beat.

Peeps blown away by kid's dance moves

Many gushed over the little girl in the video as she was entertaining with her moves and attitude. The tot's skilful drop to the floor left many aghast at her talent

In a post shared on a Facebook page, most netizens complimented the little girl's dancing abilities with some even suggesting that she may have a career as a dancer.

Speed Ida commented:

"Little one has moves, little one next to her is saying I need to know some steps."

Lois H. Y. Lewis commented:

"This child has natural rhythm and dancer potential. That is what I see. Get her into a solid dance program that would properly guide that natural talent. That is all!"

Janice Adams-King commented:

"She is smooth already."

Noelene Johnston commented:

"And the best rhythm ever! I love these dancing cultures!"

Antonia Kamya commented:

"And suddenly all the rest became spectators, Talent is what she has, rhythm she should be taken to a good dance school and fast."

Diana Stacy commented:

"It's her seriousness for me."

