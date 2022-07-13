A video of a little boy braiding a lady's hair has gone viral on social media, causing massive reactions

The video posted on Instagram sees the little boy standing outside as he works on the lady's hair

Several internet users have applauded the little boy's effort, as others stated he would grow up to be successful in the trade

Back in the day, the beauty and lifestyle industry was considered a female industry and often saw hairstylists and beauticians consisting of mostly women.

Well, it's 2022 and a lot of things have changed and this includes more men proudly running successful businesses in the field - and in this case, a boy who is well on his way.

Internet users have applauded the little boy. Credit: @gossipmilltv

In a video shared by @gossipmilltv which is currently gaining ground on social media, the little boy is seen standing as he braids a woman's hair with adept professionalism while he's being recorded and also watched by some other kids and another lady.

Check out the video below:

Social media users applaud little boy

elise_marble

"Wow! E go use the thing make correct money if he follows it up."

call_mhe_valerie:

"Future celebrity hairstylist."

abf_perfume.empire:

"He even has the attitude of braiders in the market "

jay__luchi:

"This one don secure better work so."

baby___linda1:

"Since I was a kid have been learning this till now I can’t still plait hair … he’s so blessed."

spunkysessentials:

"Awhhh. He will definitely go places."

