Sabrina Dieck has several celebrities inked on her face, including rapper Drake, Will Smith and Snoop Dogg

Sabrina, who got her face tattoo in 2018, admitted that the act is very addictive

She said the tattoos have helped her overcome shyness, adding that they have made her look more beautiful

A woman with 30 tattoos on her face and head says her addiction makes her feel less shy.

Sabrina Dieck has 30 tattoos on her face. Photo: Sabrina Diek.

According to Mirror, Sabrina Dieck had three tiny inkings on her spine before moving from Germany to England, where she started getting tattooed monthly. She has currently lost count and plans to cover her entire body by the time she is 40.

Sabrina admitted she is addicted to the act:

"I must say it's addictive. I now have no idea how many I have got."

She vowed:

"I want to cover everywhere except my eyeballs. The tattoos have helped with my confidence."

She also claimed that the tattoos have helped her overcome her shyness.

"Before them, I was shy. Now I feel so beautiful and different. I can’t even say how much they’ve helped.”

Sabrina, who has been single for four years, does not dwell long on her tattoo decisions.

She decided to get her first face tattoo in 2018 on impulse.

He loves it: Ink enthusiast mom gets backlash for covering son with fake tattoos

In a similar story, Briefly News previously reported that a mother has received backlash from the public after sharing images of her son covered in temporary body art on social media.

Tattoo enthusiast and fashion designer from Florida in the US Shameka Morris admits that she started covering her son, Treylin, with body art when he was just six months old.

