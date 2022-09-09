Mixed reactions have trailed a now-viral tweet in which a tweep had 37 days ago predicted the exact date of Queen Elizabeth II's passing

In the tweet, the man had posted a meme video, stating that the action carried out in the clip would be what he and his boys would do after murdering the Queen on 8 September, 2022

Following the Queen's passing on that same date, the man posted a disclaimer, stating that it was comedic

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A man who rightly got the prediction of the date Queen Elizabeth II has become a viral sensation following her passing away on 8 September, 2022.

In a tweet made on 1 August, 2022, the man with the handle @BirdTheBanana posted a short meme dancing clip and said that would be he and his boys after they successfully carried out the murder of Queen Elizabeth II on the 8th of September, 2022.

The man said he did it jokingly. Photo Credit: Jane Barlow, Andrew Matthews, Twitter/@BirdTheBanana

Source: UGC

As the announcement of the longest-serving monarch's death sparked reactions, people revisited the man's tweet which has seen it garner 145k likes, 32.7 retweets and 16.8k quote tweets.

The poster has now reacted to his earlier tweet.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

In a new tweet he made on 8 September while quoting the prediction tweet, @BirdTheBanana said what he wrote on August 1 was merely comedic. He wrote:

"TO ANY AUTHORITY THAT MIGHT BE INTERESTED IN MY KNOWLEDGE I MUST MAKE IT CLEAR THAT THIS STATEMENT WAS A MERELY COMEDIC PREDICTION AND I HAVE NO CONNECTIONS TO ANY CULT, RELIGION, ORGANIZATION AND OR CONSPIRACY."

See his tweets below:

Social media reactions

@rebecca_spero said:

"Lol. You have some explaining to do and you really gotta do better than this."

@KingiJosh said:

"The Britain board of committee after successfully taking down your social media accounts and making you disappear on the 21st of September, 2022."

@2meek4drugs said:

"I guessed that this person just had a different post with every single day for the year but either they deleted them all or my 8 second search wasn't thorough enough to find them lol."

@I_am_Eazi said:

"The M15, FBI, CIA, CCA, HUD, SARS and all of them using the satellite to locate him."

@JESUSEN00106103 said:

"The UK Goverment reading this after they already sent a squad of MI6 Agents to his house."

Professor Uju Anya's tweets on Queen Elizabeth II spark outrage

Meanwhile, Nigeria's leading news website Legit.ng previously reported that the tweets of Professor Uju Anya on Queen Elizabeth II had stirred mixed reactions on social media.

Professor Anya wrote on her Twitter page after news filtered in on the Queen's last moments:

“I heard the chief monarch of a thieving ra*ping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating.”

The tweet has since been deleted for violating “Twitter rules.” Not done, Professor Anya went on to write in another tweet:

“If anyone expects me to express anything but disdain for the monarch who supervised a government that sponsored the genocide that massacred and displaced half my family and the consequences of which those alive today are still trying to overcome, you can keep wishing upon a star.”

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng