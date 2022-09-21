Numerous TikTokers have been stunned by a video of a 71-year-old woman who regularly storms the gym in style

In her latest video, the woman identified as Senior Coach was sighted doing impressively as she performed strong exercises

Social media users immediately stormed her comment section to shower her with praise as they referred to her as a strong mama

The impressive energy shown off by a 71-year-old woman has made her a TikTok sensation.

The woman identified on the platform as Senior Coach regularly storms the gym to perform tedious exercises.

The impressive energy shown off by Senior Coach has stunned young people. Photo credit: TikTok/@seniorcoachh.

In a recent video she shared, she was sighted doing weight-lifting in an impressive way despite her old age.

Senior Coach refuses to give up on her body

Not the type to give up on her body, Senior Coach seems determined to continue to work on herself even at 71 and beyond.

She has become an inspiration for young people on TikTok who dream of starting an exercise routine.

Watch the video below:

TikTokers react to Senior Coach's video

@Jazmin Naranjo said:

"Dame I need u as my gym partner that's what I am talking about."

@LadyD commented:

"OMG! I wish so bad i could get that motivated."

@Addie Adelaide said:

"I need this strength to move on from toxic relationship."

@Totomzuri commented:

"Strong mama."

Nigerian lady becomes a tanker driver

Meanwhile, Nigeria's leading news website Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman was seen driving a big truck.

The 26-year-old woman drives a fuel tanker, and her energy and prowess made her an internet sensation.

The pretty lady identified as Yemi said she started driving tanker at the age of 21.

Although she learned hairdressing while in secondary school, she said she prefers driving since that is what she loves doing.

She was a Keke rider before she graduated to learn tanker driving. When she was asked if she is ever afraid, she said she has overcome her fears. She admitted that when she started, she used to be scared of many things.

Yemi also said she sleeps on the road many times when she cannot make it home early enough due to the nature of her job.

Source: Legit.ng