A short TikTok video has shown an Android phone locked by EasyBuy over a purchase payment default

According to a content creator, Ajibola Godwin, the new user of the phone never knew the former owner owed

Many peeps who watched the video shared similar experiences as people tried to proffer solutions

A TikTok content creator, Ajibola Godwin, has shared a short video of a fairly used phone a person bought a month ago.

Unknown to the new user, the former owner of the phone bought it through a credit scheme, EasyBuy, that allows a person to pay for a device in instalments.

Many people said they have a similar experience with their devices. Photo source: TikTok/@d_editor02

EasyBuy locked man's phone

A month after the person bought the phone, EasyBuy's bot locked the device with a message on the screen informing the person that their payment is overdue.

The phone would remain locked until the overdue money is paid. Ajibola warned people against buying used phones.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with close to 2,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

reyosas1 said:

"My sister's phone got stolen last month. luckily an app for borrowing was installed. we just borrowed a little amount by logging in the details."

giwatboy said:

"This happen to my smart 5 that year I bought it new from store, no be small thing i had to go back to the store for clearance."

BenJaMin - Gnf! said:

"Bring it here, to this computer village, they remove it for 5k."

Eric Yagi said:

"Bruh I can relate guyy I payed 6k wey ion knw."

Noble_Zane said:

"This particular thing happened to me... sadly for me, i had to clear the loan..."

