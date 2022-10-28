An energetic young man who has a very flexible body performed impressive air moves that made him go viral on TikTok

He has been called heroic names, including Black Panther, because of how he balanced in the air and landed on the ground like a cat

The video has gained serious attention as it has garnered over 192k likes, close to 3k comments and over 2k shares on TikTok

TikTokers are reacting to a viral video of an energetic young man who performed eye-popping acrobatic displays.

In the short but interesting clip posted by @aliasylla032, the man leaped into the air, tumbled, and landed perfectly on his feet.

The flexible man tumbled in the air and landed on his feet like a cat. Photo credit: TikTok/@aliasylla032.

People call him heroic names like Black Panther

The flexibility of his body, coupled with how well he jumped and tumbled, has been applauded by sports lovers.

What amazed people was that he performed the acrobatic displays on hard ground where he could fall and injure himself. But obviously, he trusted his instincts.

His fans are calling him heroic names in the comment section, including being likened to a character in the popular movie Black Panther.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@Dark Truth said:

"Bro backflipped over the comments."

@Ronnie Jackson8779 commented:

"Our people are amazing. We have raw talent that will be never understood."

@Lion Sym of Pride said:

"Mans did that jump in loose dirt…I don’t think y’all really getting it."

@Kantelopewithit said:

"My man just casually turned the gravity off."

@IslanderEnterpriseLLC commented:

"We are Gods!!!"

@zaoetry Darsis said:

"Bro went back to the future and waited patiently for time to arrive at the finish line."

@Tsedai Shearer reacted:

"Meanwhile my knees pop every time I go down a flight of stairs."

@user136588496795 said:

"Black Panther 2."

@Nicole Markich reacted:

"The strength and beauty in the human body. This is marvelous!"

Skilled lady plays football while wearing short skirt

Meanwhile, Nigeria's leading news website Legit.ng reported that a lady in a short skirt played football like a professional.

She was practicing close to a poolside, but her great abilities and cool skills marveled many people.

Her performance in the TikTok video got a lot of people impressed.

Source: Legit.ng