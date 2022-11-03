A video of a brand new Mercedes Benz with its own PS5 console fitted to the backseat screen has stirred massive reactions

After plugging in the console between the seats, the man adjusted the front seat to give room for his knees

Many people who reacted to the video were wowed by the luxury being rich could give a person

A video of an expensive-looking Mercedes Benz with a PlayStation (PS) 5 console has gone viral on Twitter.

Re-shared by Daily Loud, a man could be seen seating at the back of the vehicle as he placed the console between two seats.

Many people were wowed by the interior of the Mercedes Benz. Photo source: @overtime

Mercedes Benz with PS5

Afterwards, he plugged it into one of the screens at the backseats, grabbed the pad and sat comfortably to play.

Many people were amazed by the grand show of luxury. Some Twitter users were worried about the potential battery consumption the setup would cause.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over two million views with thousands of reactions.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@meisterkitan said:

"God when? I already have ps5. Make another person bring the car."

@KibibiSalia said:

"I Believe, that This is too much."

@benjamnraphael said:

"Having a PS5 in a Mercedes’ just to play Farcry in 2022 should be a criminal offense tbh."

@Genesis_Ai_G said:

"Buy ipad pro lol, you can play playstation anywhere."

@tjfalz said:

"E con be like say person dey unlucky."

@ayszn2 said:

"You no go finish one match you don reach where you dey go."

@YoungmindOne said:

"That BMW 7 series screen would be awesome for this."

