Samuel Mulwa, a truck driver in the US, said his rig is very comfortable and suitable for long trips

The trucker deloused that he spends most of his time in the truck and showcased some features in its interior

Mulwa previously said he makes over R5 000 monthly and offered insights into the trucking business in the US

Samuel Mulwa, a Kenya working as a trucker in the US, has offered a glimpse of the luxurious truck he drives.

Samuel Mulwa gave a tour of the truck he drives in the US. Photos: El and Nic.

Inside Samuel Mulwa's truck

Mulwa gave a tour of the cabin, saying he rarely spends time at home.

“It’s very comfortable and that is why you can drive for hours. I spend 80% of my time here. I am usually home for only two or three days in a week.”

The front end of the cabin where he sits while driving is huge, and one can comfortably stand up. The sleeping quarters have two bunks beds, and he explained that:

“Sometimes people do team driving hence the two beds.”

Next to the bed is a fridge where Mulwa puts the food he prepares for long trips and comes complete with a small freezer.

“I don’t cook in the truck but prepare stew for two weeks and store it here. I also have a rice cooker in the truck.”

The trucker explained that he prepares his food because the meals served at truck stops are unhealthy.

Atop the fridge is a closet where Mulwa puts his bags and has rods where he can hang clothes.

Mulwa’s truck also has a foldable table that could be used for reading. Above it sits a microwave for warming food and a space for hanging a TV screen.

“Some truckers even play video games on their screens.”

Mulwa noted that the only thing missing in the cabin is the bathroom, which he accesses at truck stops.

Samuel Mulwa's earnings

The young man previously said he was introduced to the business by a friend and gave up his career in the medical field.

He admitted that trucking was rewarding, disclosing that:

“The payment depends on one’s driving experience. When I started, I made around R6 000 a month before taxes. The taxes amount to around R2 050.”

