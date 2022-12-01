The dissolving dress from Hussein Chalayan x Swarovski Spring 2016 collection has sparked reactions online

A video from a fashion runway show where the collection was exhibited has gone viral on social media

In the video, the models are seen standing as water showers on them, leading to their dresses dissolving

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A while ago, the Hussein Chalayan x Swarovski Spring 2016 collection was unveiled at a fashion show which saw dissolvable clothes on display.

An online video showed two models standing still on the runway under a shower as water slowly dissolved parts of their clothes.

Photos of the models in the Hussein Chalayan x Swarovski Spring 2016 collection. Credit: @roarvale

Source: UGC

As the water touched them, the pieces of fabric gradually fell off their bodies to reveal the inner design. After it finished dissolving, the ladies proceeded to complete the walk.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Social media users share thoughts on models in dissolvable dresses

While the innovation may have wowed some people, many viewers pointed out the discomfort of the models, stating they hoped the ladies got paid extra for the job.

Check out some comments below:

ruthy_gina:

"They better those models extra because they were really shivering smh!!"

ej_fiesty:

"Modeling is becoming an extreme sport."

lara_olutunbi:

"What’s the point of this dress? The girl on left is visibly shivering."

sincereonline:

"Cringe."

monisola.ok:

"But why? Painful to watch cause the models were shivering."

mama_kubs:

"Omg why? And when will one need a dissolving dress?"

melanated_donde:

"I just hope the water was warm enough."

uniduchess:

"I couldn't wait for the dresses to stop melting...poor models."

sussannerichard:

"Someone will drown in the name of fashion before all these fashion madness will stop‍♀️"

Fashionistas destroy Balenciaga items to protest brand's controversial ad campaign

Balenciaga is currently receiving major backlash over its latest holiday ad campaign, and many fashion lovers have acted out.

In TikTok videos that have gone viral, several people who own Balenciaga items are seen destroying them using fire or scissors to protest the ad involving children.

Recall photos of the ads surfaced online, which see kids holding teddy bears in harnesses, leading to accusations of the brand sexualizing children.

SA Taxi with pimped-out roof leaves Mzansi with tears of laughter, “It’s like ngise dining room”

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that people were thoroughly amused by the taxi's upgrade on the inside. The vehicle's interior resembles something you'd find in a standard home.

People had countless jokes as they made fun of the taxi. People roasted the interior design, while others had some positive reviews.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng