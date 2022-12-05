An unfortunate soul was living their best life in the groove while their car was being vandalized

TikTok user @mere850 shared a clip showing a VW with no front lights, and the owner apparently was drunk

Some felt it saved others from a drunken driver, while other people felt the pain the owner felt

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

It is always a gamble driving to the groove. A poor soul learnt the hard way when they left their car outside of the groove, got turnt and came back to a car with no lights.

TikTok user @mere850 shared a clip showing a VW with no front lights, and the owner apparently was drunk. Image: TikTok / @mere850

Source: UGC

While it is never advisable to drink and drive, many people still do it. Some feel this was karma for the person getting drunk, knowing they had to drive.

TikTok user @mere850 shared a clip showing a VW with no front lights. Sis explained that the owner was in the groove getting lit and came out to their car looking like this.

“Tjo”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The people of Mzansi have mixed feelings about the situation

While many people feel the person should have never been getting drunk knowing they were driving, others felt the burn. Nothing is safe at the groove… nothing!

Take a look at some of the comments:

@miss_thandie93

“When I bought my 1st car the first thing my mom said koloi ase ya monate le di chomi that was the best advice I ever received.”

@Junior said:

“At least they took lights imagine if it the entire CAR ”

@robertchi3 said:

“at least they saved some people from a drunk driver.”

@Patlama said:

“Moral of the story is don't drink and drive”

Man at groove wears girl's pumps to get in, Mzansi in stitches: 'Kanti do they all smell?'

In related news, Briefly News reported that most Saffas could tell of a funny groove story or two, but one about borrowing a strange girl's shoes to be allowed into a venue is almost unheard of.

That is the story of one Mzansi man, @IamTumz, who took to social media to let his followers in on the strange experience he once had.

The tweet read:

"I once went to groove in Soweto wearing flip flops, they wouldn’t allow me in, and some girl borrowed me her pumps."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News