Massive celebrations and memes have trailed Argentina winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup on Sunday, 18 December

In the same light, a man has become an internet sensation after his March 2015 prediction about Lionel Messi has gone viral

The football lover in that tweet had foreseen the 35-year-old PSG star lifting the World Cup on his fifth attempt

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A man has been hailed a 'prophet' for his accurate prediction of Messi's fate regarding the World Cup that took place in Qatar.

In a tweet, dated 20 March 2015, José Miguel Polanco predicted that Lionel Andres Messi would win the World Cup and become the greatest player of all time.

A man predicted that Messi would win the 2022 World Cup. Image: @josepolanco10 and VCG, Simon M Bruty.

Source: UGC

While José got Messi's age wrong, he urged netizens to reflect on his tweet seven years later.

As soon as Argentina won the tournament, his tweet blew up as people rushed to seek his predictions of future events.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

See his tweet below:

Social media reactions to man predicting Messi would win World Cup

@ItsDavidJ13 said:

"Not really, he had multiple tweets, and he deleted the ones that were incorrect."

@optionkontrol added:

"This is called pure future prediction. Great man. Now you will be the next oracle of the universe."

@NasaMcmahon reacted:

"For those confused about how he got the date right, the day before he posted this, FIFA announced this specific World Cup on 19 March 2015; he then put his money on Messi to win said world cup. Great prediction, but not as weird as it seems."

@2Calico asked:

"Hey, brother, what’s the winning mega ball lottery numbers for next weekend?"

@solAU__ joked:

"The Prophet."

Nigerian man who predicted Saudi Arabia versus Argentina game goes viral

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a Nigerian man had gone viral for rightly predicting that Saudi Arabia would beat Argentina.

In a tweet he made hours before the game, he said:

"The biggest upset in the history of football will happen today. Saudi Arabia will beat Argentina by two goals to 1."

After the game went according to his prediction, many people flooded his comment section, hoping for more predictions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng