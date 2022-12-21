A video of a lady showing how she moves around with her braids has gone viral on social media

In the trending clip, the lady, who sports a very long braided hairstyle, is seen carrying her hair in a bag before dumping it on the ground

This comes weeks after she went viral for flaunting the braids, which were several feet long

A lady recently got social media users buzzing after sharing a video of how she rocks her long braids.

The lady dumped her braids on the floor. Image: @mufasatundeednut/TikTok.

Source: UGC

In the clip, posted on Instagram, the woman could be seen carrying her long braids in her tote bag before dumping the bulky hair, which was several feet long, on the floor.

The video, which was posted by Instagram user, @mufasatundeednut, definitely got social media users talking, with many peeps wondering why the babe wanted to sport such unmanageable braids.

Watch the video below:

Internet users reacted to the lady's 'Rapunzel' look. Most people were shocked by her unorthodox hairstyle.

mushi_nana noted that she looked like Rapunzel:

"Rapunzel, is that you?!"

_darkskingurl_ remarked:

"Few are roaming, but many are mad."

niellablaz_ said:

"Sometimes Nigerian madness comes in handy in cases like this."

ogeisagoodgirl blamed the hairdresser:

"It’s the hairdresser who made that hairstyle who I blame."

marthydaniel wrote:

"Torture."

iam.wally shared their thoughts:

"She cannot even afford electricity for roasted corn. But she does her hair like this."

Source: Legit.ng