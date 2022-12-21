A handsome little boy led prayer and praise in public and has gone viral because of how well he did

A video posted on TikTok showing the little man has gone viral on social media

TikTok users praised the boy and called him a future pastor because of his unwavering confidence and eloquence

One million people have viewed the video of a little boy who led other kids in prayer and praise.

The kid's video, which is only five-seconds long, was posted on TikTok by the Rose House Foundation.

The boy led praises with confidence. Image: @rosehousefoundation/TikTok.

Source: UGC

Video of a little boy leading prayer and praise gets people talking

In the clip, the boy simply said 'Hallelujah' many times and his fellow children responded to his call for praise.

He was standing in the front while other children stood behind him as they clapped together.

The kiddies were so united in their voices that the simple shouts of 'Hallelujah' melted the hearts of many TikTok users.

The boy himself has been called a future pastor because of how he was able to confidently stand and lead others.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users to kid acting like a pastor

@maslah 338 said:

"Their future pastor."

@user2253554089598matovu Gerald commented:

"Wow, baby."

@zablonadrian remarked:

"Upcoming pastor."

@feliciatunde noted:

"Amen and amen."

@esye smart noted:

"Wow, wow. God bless you, babies."

@Thabo Mangena953 commented:

"Marvellous! This is absolutely amazing."

@Ella Benz840 remarked:

"I so love kids."

@Suzie commented:

"Ahh, bless him, amen."

@emmalittlejohn516 is wowed:

"So beautiful, little ones."

@milans673 stated:

"May God bless this family."

@Betty found them adorable :

"The babies are so cute."

@user190Mil_US complimented:

"He is so beautiful."

@user7603308743679 joked:

"Bushiri when he was still young."

@wangarimainamaina loved the clip:

"Amen and Amen I love it."

