Two dogs' quick response to a lady pretending to be in pain has stirred diverse reactions on TikTok

Before clutching her stomach, the woman said that she wanted to prank the animals to stir them into action

Among many social media users who reacted to the video were those who said their dogs would not have behaved in the same way

A lovely lady has shown people the kind of strong love her dogs have for her.

Standing metres away from them in her compound, the woman shouted and clenched her stomach to get the animals' reactions.

People said that she should keep treating the dogs well. Image: @iyanutheresa/TikTok.

Dogs show love to their owner

As she pretended to collapse from the pain, the dogs were seen running towards her in the TikTok video, as they tried to see how they could help her.

Many social media users who saw the video, posted by @iyanutheresa, said that dogs are so intelligent and they could be quite sensitive.

Watch the video below:

The clip has gathered over 11 000 comments, with more than 34k likes at the time of writing this report.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Arinola said:

"I wish to see more of you guys, though."

_ARESTED wrote:

"The black dog is a first aider."

Ayanfe eledumare added:

"Just remain good to those dogs. That is the best thing I have ever seen."

Azu Ndu 99 remarked:

"My dog would not answer me."

user3943631644339 loved the clip:

"See how caring the dogs are."

Jasonbiecer exclaimed:

"At first, they thought you were going to hit them with the broom."

Olybabs of Lagos asked:

"What breed is the female one?"

Dogs and lady play together

