People gathered in public to watch a little boy display a crane he built, showing how he uses it to lift objects

A video capturing the talented little kid was posted on TikTok and has since gone viral online

Many social media peeps agreed that the boy is creative and needs to be helped to develop his wonderful potential

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

TikTok users are praising a little boy who has shown remarkable engineering talents.

The kid was able to construct a crane, which was shown off in a video posted on TikTok by @user425399813381.

The boy operated the crane to the admiration of those watching. Image: @user425399813381/TikTok.

Source: UGC

Those who came across the boy's video, in which he used the crane to lift objects, agreed that he is greatly talented.

Video of a little boy who built a crane wows peeps

In the video, the boy was in the middle of a crowd where he was demonstrating the workings of his crane.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

People who gathered watched with a lot of admiration in their eyes as the boy used the crane to lift a toy car and then perfectly drop it.

He used a remote to control the machine. A lot of people on TikTok suggested that the boy should be sponsored to develop his engineering skills.

Watch the video below:

Social media users admired the innovative little boy:

@Muzaash Senyonga said:

"He needs support from the government."

@musadumbuya796 wrote:

"It's so amazing. Keep it up."

@user5443533735616 added:

"Government and cooperate bodies, please help this talent. You can see what this young boy can do."

@albert said simply:

"Creative."

@user4909428388308 commented:

"Wonderful talent. Please people, can we support that young chap?"

@papapee pleaded:

"Please help this boy to develop his talent fully."

Talented man twists his body like rubber in public display

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a man displayed his great talent in public.

The gent made good use of his flexible body as he twisted and pointed in the open space like a robot.

At some point in the video, which was posted on TikTok, the man sat down and crossed his leg over his back.

His display was so spectacular that some people suggested that he should be on America's Got Talent.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng