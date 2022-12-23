A video of a young Nigerian lady giving a haircut with a knife instead of a clipper has elicited reactions on social media

The talented female barber put her haircutting skills to work as she asked her customer to choose between having his hair cut with either scissors or a knife

Without making a mistake, the Nigerian lady carved and styled the young man's hair to people's shock

A Nigerian lady who erks a living cutting hair has demonstrated that clippers aren't all there is to get the job done.

In a TikTok video, she made her male customer choose between her cutting his hair with a pair of scissors or a knife.

She cut his hair with a knife. Photo Credit: TikTok/@queenlee_barbergirl

The young man picked a knife and she immediately set to work. She gave him a nice low cut and added a styled parting at the frontal right side. She asked netizens to rate her work.

Social media users found it hard to believe as the lady never made a mistake while the barbing lasted.

The clip has gone viral on the platform.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts to lady cutting hair with knife

Horbatea said:

"Between me and you we both know The knife is not the ordinary one we use to cut onions."

martainoverified said:

"My neighbour pikin need do see dis video, everytime e dey bkame hin clipper if he barb finish.. make e see say lady dey even use knife and its nice."

runie ✔️ cherry said:

"There is blade on the other side of the , no matter how sharp knife is, it cannot cut hair unless u hold d hair tip."

WillzArt said:

"On my way to ur salon again... this knife treatment won't pass me by."

toyinabod said:

"Guess there is a lot more that ur hands can do with knife.

"Please never hold one when angry."

Aleah Evans said:

"You creative but my trust issues will Never Allow me give this a try."

dhope_kenny68 said:

"Small barbing way everybody dey manage. Una don rush go add juju."

Barber cuts customer's hair with knives

Meanwhile, Nigeria's leading news site Legit.ng previously reported that a barber had gone viral for cutting hair with knives.

The professional barber has an Instagram page dedicated to sharing videos of himself cutting the hair of clients.

One particular video has gone viral online. In the video, he is seen cutting hair using - not scissors or clippers but knives. The now-trending video sees Safro diligently cutting the hair of a client who doesn't appear scared or uncomfortable.

