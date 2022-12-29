A man who rented a single-roomed apartment has taken to social media to show off how he transformed his small space into a small haven

The creative man divided the single room into two, creating a space for the bedroom and living room

Social media users hailed his interior decoration and arrangement skills, while many noted how clean the place looked

A video of a well-arranged and neatly organised single-roomed apartment has stirred reactions on social media.

A young gent flaunted his neat one-roomed home on the socials, making the most of the space.

The guy arranged the room to his taste. Image: @noricnorasco/TikTok.

TikTok user, @noricnorasco creatively managed the space and divided it into a living room and bedroom.

At the centre of the space was a flat-screen television placed on a beautiful stand. His bed took up almost the whole left section of the room.

Facing the television was a long cushion chair. Netizens hailed its simplicity and neatness and commended the man for putting effort into making his home beautiful.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacted to the man's improved space:

Bobby Daniels said:

"Wondering whether this guy bought the house or is still renting."

nwekepeterobinna5 added:

"And I was like, 'God when will I own one of these houses?'"

Melchizederk Emmanue reacted:

"People are sleeping in nice places. How can you have a bad dream in a place like this?"

userbills noted:

"Your house is simple but nice and clean."

its fai_17 inquired:

"Wow, where can I get a place like this? On a serious note, how much is this location?"

user abitolady added:

"Very simple and nice."

