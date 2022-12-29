A six-year-old boy has emerged as the youngest chief in Nigeria, with cute snaps of the little boy shared online

The young traditional ruler, who is now addressed as Chief Adigun Olowe, is a decorated achiever at his young age

Apart from being a ruler, Chief Adigun is a United Nations SDG Young Heritage Ambassador, amongst various other achievements

The Solu Alade Kingdom of Lagos in Nigeria has reportedly produced the youngest traditional chief in Nigeria.

Young Adigun Olowe has become Chief Adigun Olowe, with sweet pictures shared of the young man on social media in an online video.

Chief Adigun Olowe is reportedly the youngest chief in Nigeria. Image: @adigunoloweyoruba/TikTok.

Source: UGC

Photos of the young traditional ruler were shared by TikTok page, Adigun Olowe Yoruba, which celebrated him and highlighted his achievements.

According to the page, the young chief is also the United Nations SDG Young Heritage Ambassador, the Yorùbá Culture Ambassador, and a Yorùbá proverbs encyclopedia.

In the photos shared online, the young boy was spotted with his mother and loved ones while dressed in traditional regalia with symbols of regal authority.

Here is the video:

Social media reactions to the video of young traditional chief:

cashout0123 wished the young chief well:

"Congratulations, dear."

user9765191900078 Aishat added:

"Congratulations."

Tiffy Skipy reacted:

"Congratulations."

yetundeadenike commended the child:

''More wins, sir."

Oyetunde Akewi noted:

"More wins, love."

Source: Legit.ng