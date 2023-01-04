A video of a barber giving his client a new hairdo has left social media buzzing with mixed reactions

In the clip, the barber can be seen drastically trimming the guy's hairline before carving a fat side part into the hair

Several internet users who viewed the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

While most guys go to a barber shop looking homeless and come out looking gorgeous, it appears the reverse was the case for a man who has gone viral on social media.

In a TikTok video shared by @khis_world5, a barber is seen working on a client's hair.

The client was not impressed with his haircut. Image: @khis_world5/TikTok.

Source: UGC

Rather than giving the man a neat trim with a smooth fade, the barber proceeds to give the gent a botched haircut.

The video sees the barber dramatically trimming the hairline of the guy before adding a fat side part to the hair.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The end result sees the customer with a disastrous look on his face.

Check out the video below:

Internet users react to the video of the botched haircut:

delightasaph said:

"Bro pushed it back to 1960‍."

omotolarhoda giggled:

"Lol. Nah. This is intentional."

jahrayfro reacted:

"It’s not bad, but not good either"

ages.the.raven noted:

"I will fight."

the_nengi_ commented:

"The road the barber created on his head is the road that leads to better days."

luanntazz wrote:

"He probably snatched the barber’s girl."

_to.chie joked:

"He’s definitely getting a bald cut."

Reactions to a barber using a knife to cut hair

Meanwhile, Briefly News also wrote about a barber cutting hair with a knife.

If you're bored with the conventional method of cutting your hair, which often involves a clipper, then Safro Fades might just be for you.

One professional barber has an Instagram page dedicated to sharing videos of himself cutting the hair of clients in a very creative way.

One particular video has gone viral online. In the clip, he is seen cutting hair using knives.

The now-trending video sees Safro diligently cutting the hair of a client who doesn't appear scared or uncomfortable.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng