Viral Video of Barber Messing Up Client's Haircut Leaves Internet Users Howling: "This is Intentional"
- A video of a barber giving his client a new hairdo has left social media buzzing with mixed reactions
- In the clip, the barber can be seen drastically trimming the guy's hairline before carving a fat side part into the hair
- Several internet users who viewed the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts
While most guys go to a barber shop looking homeless and come out looking gorgeous, it appears the reverse was the case for a man who has gone viral on social media.
In a TikTok video shared by @khis_world5, a barber is seen working on a client's hair.
Rather than giving the man a neat trim with a smooth fade, the barber proceeds to give the gent a botched haircut.
The video sees the barber dramatically trimming the hairline of the guy before adding a fat side part to the hair.
The end result sees the customer with a disastrous look on his face.
Check out the video below:
Internet users react to the video of the botched haircut:
delightasaph said:
"Bro pushed it back to 1960."
omotolarhoda giggled:
"Lol. Nah. This is intentional."
jahrayfro reacted:
"It’s not bad, but not good either"
ages.the.raven noted:
"I will fight."
the_nengi_ commented:
"The road the barber created on his head is the road that leads to better days."
luanntazz wrote:
"He probably snatched the barber’s girl."
_to.chie joked:
"He’s definitely getting a bald cut."
Source: Legit.ng