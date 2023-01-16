The highly anticipated debut edition of the Big Brother Titans show has kicked off, to the excitement of fans

The hosts of the show gave fans a preview of the beautiful house where contestants will be spending the next few weeks

A swimming pool and jacuzzi are among the side attractions, leading fans of the show to take to social media with their opinions about the crib

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The opening show of Big Brother Titans kicked off on Sunday, January 15, to the delight of fans who have been anticipating it.

As expected, the hosts of the new season, Ebuka Obi Uchendu and Lawrence Maleka kicked things off by giving viewers their first look at the house where contestants will be spending the next few weeks.

Interior of new 'Big Brother Titans' house. Image: @bellanaija/Twitter.

Source: UGC

Like previous seasons of the Big Brother show, the massive house comes with a lot of interesting side attractions for the participants.

The house also features a large swimming pool and jacuzzi where housemates will spend time partying during their run on the show.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Check out a video, posted by Twitter user, @shallewally, showing off the crib:

Tweeps had mixed reactions to the Big Brother Titans house:

Stellz is excited about the drama:

"There are going to be so many clashes in this house. Love to see it."

@Osi_Suave added:

"This Big Brother Titans house is fine."

@kelonline is wowed:

"This house is what the Big Brother house is supposed to look like!"

@K_Toyosi remarked:

"This Big Brother Titans house is so beautiful."

@fabolousmezu exclaimed:

"This house is giving!"

Actress Mercy Aigbe settles fight between BBNaija's Pharmsavi and Eloswag

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, was hailed by many after reconciling former 'Big Brother Naija' housemates, Eloswag and Pharmsavi.

Things went sour between the two friends after Eloswag failed to save Pharmsavi with his veto power while they were still in the house.

A video captured the moment Aigbe got the two reality stars to share a warm embrace and squash their differences, with one fan writing:

"PharmSavi should forgive him. This is a new year."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng