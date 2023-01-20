Tulsa Race Massacre survivor, Hughes Van Ellis, celebrated attaining 101 years old on Wednesday, 11 January

In a message to mark the historic moment in his life, he called for justice, sparking attention from peeps

Last year, Ellis and his sister, Viola Ford Fletcher, then aged 100, visited Ghana in the company of their grandchildren

Tulsa Race Massacre survivor, Hughes Van Ellis, also known as 'Uncle Redd', marked a major milestone as he clocked 101 years on Wednesday, 11 January.

Tulsa Race Massacre survivor, Hughes Van Ellis. Image: @ChrisKPolansky/Fox23.com.

It's been more than 90 years since Ellis and his sister, Viola Ford Fletcher, had their lawsuit heard in court, and still, no answer from the judge has been presented.

Hughes Van Ellis' pending lawsuit

According to Fox 23 News, Ellis pleaded for justice to be served:

''As I celebrate my 101st birthday, I am still waiting on justice! At the age of 101, when will justice be done? The judge needs to move our case forward."

Ellis and Fletcher arrived in Ghana in 2021

Last year, the surviving siblings of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre, Ellis and Fletcher, aged 100, visited Ghana. The two survived the 1921 racist massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

It was the first time the siblings stepped on African soil, and it was for a tour of Ghana.

The visit was part of a 'homecoming' campaign organised by the platform, Our Black Truth.

Ellis and Fletcher arrived in Ghana in the company of their grandchildren for a week-long trip following a campaign to attract people of African heritage.

“Year of Return” initiative attracting African-Americans to Ghana

The Ghanaian government launched the “Year of Return” initiative in 2019 to urge African-Americans and Africans in the diaspora to return ‘home’ and connect with their roots.

That year also marked the 400th anniversary of the first ship from Africa hitting the shores of the Americas, in Virginia.

