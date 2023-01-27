A short video of a boy who was so scared that teachers were looking for him has gotten many wondering why he was crying

Standing before a teacher, the kid said he decided to skip school because he was told an educator wanted to see him

Scared that he was in trouble, he cried more when he was told there are now two teachers looking for him

A video shared online captured the moment a schoolboy could not stop crying in front of his teacher.

Standing in the presence of his peers, the kid said that he did not show up to school the day before because he heard a teacher had been looking for him.

A boy feared the worst when he was told teachers were looking for him. Image: @youngamidex/TikTok.

The schoolboy cried profusely in class

Although he was crying bitterly, many found his response to missing school to be funny.

To make matters worse, his class teacher jokingly said that two teachers are now looking for him.

When the sobbing little boy heard that, he placed his two hands on his head, wondering why he had become so unfortunate in life. Many of his classmates laughed at the scene as it unfolded.

The clip was shared by TikTok user, youngamidex

Watch the video below:

Briefly News compiled some top reactions from TikTokkers below:

Cool_Lover_boy said:

"Nah, too many Sanyeri films affected this boy."

Cantona added:

"Yoruba is the best language."

abiodunnihmo8 asked:

"Who watched this video more than one time?"

Whyt Abiola wrote:

"Nah, he is a small Sanyeri."

