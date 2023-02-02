A lady who comes from a very rich family has in a video shown people the palatial house her parents built

After seeing how long it took her to walk from one part of the house to another, many agreed that she was a rich kid

In response to one of the comments under the video, the lady said that her baby cousin once got lost for 40 minutes in the big house

A pretty lady, @shorty, who many think to be Nigerian, has shown off the house her father built, which looks like a palace.

Showing the big the house, the lady captured how long it took her to move from where she was working on a laptop to her study room.

People agreed that she is indeed rich after watching the video of her house. Image: @shorty/TikTok.

Source: UGC

Lady in beautiful mansion

The staircase in the house is gold in colour. Some people even joked that she should have taken an Uber around the building.

The house is also tastefully furnished and the pieces look so expensive. Every part of the house speaks wealth.

Watch the video below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions to the woman's TikTok clip:

Thalitha Johnson said:

"You could have used Uber."

Kikipalmer wrote:

"One thing about African parents and interior design; gold and mahogany."

Sharleen lowan added:

"This made my house feel like an RDP."

omodano inquired:

"You're in money. Is this in Nigeria?"

dapinkies asked:

"Ok but imagine hide and seek in this house?"

@shorty, who posted the clip, replied:

"We lost one of my baby cousins for like 40 minutes."

