A young Nigerian, who has financially succeeded in life, went online to show off the house he now owns

Young people who saw him as a role model wanted to know how he was able to achieve that dream so early in life

The millionaire thanked God for blessing him at such a young age as he did a mini tour of the apartment

A young Nigerian man went online to show off the classy interior of the house he had built.

While showing the house off, he also flaunted his car keys to demonstrate everything God blessed him with.

The man showed off the interior of his house. Image: @sweetkid125

The house has tasteful furniture, which says a lot about the underlying wealth the dude seems to have. The colours blended well with the white used on the wall.

The man danced to a Christian song about counting one's blessings. Many thronged the comment section to celebrate the young millionaire.

Watch the video, posted by @sweetkid125, below:

Social media users applaud young gent for stunning home

At the time of writing this report, the video gathered over 400 comments with more than 8000 likes online.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Amarah_chi wished for their own stunning crib:

"My own is coming."

Don cash said:

"I tap into your blessing, boss."

DaNnY BOy reacted:

"I feel happy when I see young people winning. I tap into your blessing, bro."

user1506236734850 noted:

"Congrats, boss. Hoping one day you show love."

Divine reacted:

"Flaunt. It's not easy."

Sarvy commented:

"I watched this video 50 times now. My data don't finish."

kellyprince387 said:

"God, please remember me."

Nigerian man shows off wealth in trending online video

