A young man has gone viral on Instagram after a video showed him playing music in a peculiar way

In a video, the man poured water into seven glasses of different sizes and used it to play lovely music

The video has received a lot of positive reviews from Instagram users who have praised the man profusely

Positive reactions have trailed the video of a man who used glass cups to play a piece of sweet music.

The man's interesting way of playing his music was captured in the short video posted on Instagram by @diandie__.

The man's talent has made him popular. Photo credit: TikTok/diandie_.

Man uses 7 glass cups to play music

In the video, the man creatively used the glasses as a drumset and spoons as drumsticks.

He brought out seven glass cups of different sizes and poured water into them. Some of them were filled to the brim, while others were half-filled.

The man arranged the seven glasses of water on a table and started using the two spoons to tap them.

That way, he produced the instrumental of 'Calm Down', a song made good by famous Nigerian singer Rema.

The man's talent has made him popular on Instagram, especially after the video was reposted by @NWE.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@djreinadehawaii commented:

"Passion is powerful and beautiful. Don’t let the naysayers stifle your creativity. Aloha and Blessings!"

@nellsonone said:

"My wife watching me doing this with her glasses."

@lifeofleilag reacted:

"Appreciate the talent!! The glasses are collateral damage."

@_bellarafiki_official said:

"A continent full of endless talents."

@just_mathevi commented:

"You can tell those glasses have been through a lot."

@shegisafayi asked:

"Why is everyone forgetting about his talent and worrying about the damm glass?"

@leo.dutcher said:

"Those glasses would serve a better purpose than this!"

@naijaonfleek said:

"This is really cool."

