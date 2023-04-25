A man is trending on social media after he accepted a dare by his girlfriend.

The guy was challenged to rock stiletto nails for a week and see how he could manage.

The couple trended on social media, with many people surprised that he was able to manage for so long.

Mzansi man rocks stiletto nails for almost a week. Images: @amysorensen93/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A man is trending on TikTok after he accepted a challenge to wear stiletto nails. Amy Sorensen dared her boyfriend to wear nails with tips for a week. In the video, the man can be seen doing daily tasks and only managed to break one nail in a space of five days.

Netizens in stitches over a peculiar challenge

Peeps were impressed that he managed to keep the nails on for so long. Sorensen was surprised at how well he took on the challenge and said:

"I challenged my man to a week with stiletto nails. Proof that a fresh set of nails changes your personality."

Peeps weigh in on the nail challenge

People across the country were laughing at the strange request. Many applauded the guy for doing well with the long tips and proving his girlfriend wrong.

Here are some of the comments:

@Tumi said:

"Hand model talent unlocked."

@Chloe commented

"Nobody can have nails like that without doing the hand thing, and it's like nails change your mannerisms,"

@LeboMfula said:

"Only a man who loves his woman can do this. The end had me."

@ManofManySuits commented:

Hand gestures always feel so sassy and fancy with nails, lol

@Tamar said:

"This was so funny; he was committed to the challenge

@YolandaMbaleki commented"

"Should’ve made him go to the atm and try to remove the card after using it"

