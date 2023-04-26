A young man emptied a bottle of wine on an iPhone without a care in the presence of surprised people

The man and the person holding the expensive gadget had pride written on their faces as they showed off their wealth

Many people who reacted to the video of the men hoped they had taken care of their family members back home

A short video captured the moment two young men showed off their wealth and new iPhone when one of the youngsters did the unthinkable to the lux phone.

@kolafundz001 shared the clip that has stirred massive reactions.

Many people condemned the demonstration of wealth. Photo source: @kolafundz001

A young man brought a bottle of wine and handed it to a person standing beside an MC. Close to him was a man with a new iPhone.

Man wastes wine on iPhone

The man with the wine uncorked the bottle and poured the content on the phone as if they were washing it with water.

Many people around them stood amazed. Several TikTokers who watched their video said the money for the wasted wine could have been better spent.

The video has gathered over 800 comments with more than 17,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

1415 said:

"Even Elon musk will never waste wine."

HeArTBRoKEn KiDwrote:

"Them say water proof you want do wine proof"

habidaptouch commented:

"Rich kids."

Royale was scratching his head:

"Somethings are not just necessary tbh."

yallmeetjunior said:

"The other guy can not wait for him to do it."

