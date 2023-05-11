A cheerful child with plumpy stature has been seen in a viral video playing football with his father

In the TikTok video, the child ran around the room trying desperately to touch the football as his father played it

The baby's size and how he can easily carry himself around while gunning for the ball left people stunned

A plumpy-looking child put his football skills to good use, as seen in an adorable TikTok video.

In the 10 seconds video posted on TikTok by @babydacord1, the baby chased after the ball inside a room.

The young boy ran with speed despite his chubby body. Photo credit: TikTok/@babydacord1.

He was not alone as he played with his father, who was the one tapping the ball.

Baby boy runs with speed despite his chubby body

His father made the ball fly up, and the boy got fascinated. He wanted to touch the ball too.

The plumpy boy ran towards his father in a bid to also get hold of the round leather and play.

The way he was able to carry his body despite his size left a lot of people stunned.

Apart from his size, the boy looks very handsome, melting the hearts of many people.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Beverly said:

"Ahhh his too big na try make him to keep fit for his own good."

@power slap fan commented:

"Hello how are you dear? My name is Essa Jabbie from the Gambia. I'm a father too, and I have a son that looks exactly like your baby boy, mine is light."

@Jenneh Jewel Konneh said:

"My favorite celebrity baby."

@tanesharobinson35 said:

"My number one baby I love him so much I wish I could meet this baby."

@Jessy gold said:

"I just love this boy anyhow."

@Yvonne Addo5968 asked:

"How many months."

Chubby little girl goes viral on TikTok

Nigeria's leading news website, Legit.ng reported that a chubby little baby became a viral sensation on TikTok.

The child was seen walking around a room, and she was being hyped by an adult.

Reactions trailed the video as a lot of people admired the child and showered her with compliments.

