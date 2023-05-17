Global site navigation

Young Man Builds 1 Room, Installs POP, Decorates It With Nice Chairs, Paints Walls: “No Excuse for Failure”

by  Kelly Lippke Hilary Sekgota
  • A man who shared the look of his room after he spent heavily to change the interior decor has raised many questions from people
  • Many TikTokers who saw the room's old look wanted to know the exact amount he spent to transform it
  • The young man told people he used the money from his salary on the decor, and he also built the apartment

A young Nigerian man has shown how good interior decor could change the look of any place. The man built a room and transformed it.

At the beginning of the clip, the man's room looked unplastered and without a ceiling. Everything in the room was out of place as labourers worked.

Interior decor beauty/man built one room.
The man installed POP in the one-room apartment. Photo source: @kaytee096
Source: TikTok

Beautiful one-room apartment with POP

Moments later, the clip transitioned and showed a room with a beautiful POP. The space was well managed, with chairs well placed in it.

The walls were painted white. Many people said he must have spent so much. The man (@kaytee096) was asked:

"Congrats bro. Please did you build the room from ground up like foundation and all?"

He answered:

"Thanks, yes please."

Watch the video below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Chief Big Nonso said:

"Wetin be this ooh, abi my eye dey pain me, later government go say make I no do yahoo, salary work fit do this thing?"

The man replied:

"Na salary work adey do oo bro."

STEVEN KESHY said:

"No excuse for failure."

Oscar said:

"How much u spend in total."

VERIFIED RICHHY said:

"Na juju be dis one abi u don Build another hux dey show us Room transformation bro. More Grace bro."

Bolaji said:

"I was actually looking a for a home transformation video then I bump unto this... these people be reading our minds."

officialloadingvintage said:

"Money is good."

user8011786006162 said:

"Is dis a family house dat u gained a room or just apartment."

UDF said:

"Omo I go like se the outside of this house cuz what??"

Jay Bahd said:

"Big bro this is small they will see the big one soon."

SA man builds one-room house, proudly shows off finished home in viral TikTok video: “Well done brother”

In another story, Briefly News reported that one man, @1issa_m, won over Mzansi with his realness about the circumstances of life. He posted a video showing how his one-room, which was recently built from the foundation up.

The guy mentioned in the video that he is proud even though other people might consider his room small.

