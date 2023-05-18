Apart from Hilda Baci, who cooked herself to fame, there is a little-known Nigerian kid who is doing wonders with football

At the moment, Victor Richard Kipo has garnered eight Guinness World Records with his football skills

Legit.ng interacted with Chuwuebuka Ezugha, who is also a football enthusiast and trains Victor Kipo in Akwa Ibom state

A Nigerian boy named Victor Richard Kipo has displayed his eight Guinness World Records certificates.

The boy, who is a skilled football toucher, has been listed in the Guinness Records a whopping eight times.

Victor got into the Guinness World Records with his football skills. Photo credit: Chuwuebuka Ezugha.

Little-known Kipo's photographs with the certificates surfaced after the story of Hilda Baci, who cooked for over 100 hours, went viral.

Victor Richard Kipo is 15 years old

Victor received the certificate as a result of his proven ability to touch football in spectacular ways.

His records, as listed on the Guinness World Records website, are:

1. Most consecutive passes of a football (soccer ball) between the head and soles (team of two)

2. Most consecutive passes of a football (soccer ball) between the head and soles while balancing on the back of a person.

3. Most consecutive football (soccer) passes with the soles (team of two)

4. Most football (soccer) passes between the head and soles in one minute

5. Most alternating bounce touches of a football (soccer ball) with the shins in one minute

6. Most transfers of footballs (soccer balls) spun on the finger in 30 seconds (team of two)

7. Most over and underpasses of a football (soccer ball) with feet touching in one minute (team of two)

8. Most football (soccer) 'around the world' tricks with arms linked (team of two)

Victor Kipo's trainer shares more details

Nigeria's leading news website, Legit.ng interacted with Chuwuebuka Ezugha, who runs a football facility where Victor was trained, and he said the boy is 15.

His words:

"I'm the founder/chairman of Chukwuebuka Freestyle Entertainment and Academy. I'm the coach and manager of these kids.

"I discovered Victor in 2019 during my weekly school training program in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State. He's 15. He's currently writing senior WAEC."

Hilda Baci ends cooking conquest

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Hilda Baci turned off her gas after cooking for over 100 hours.

A video showed when she counted to the last seconds and turned off the gas.

Many Nigerians who were present shouted and hailed him with excitement.

