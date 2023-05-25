Elizabeth Sweetheart, an elderly lady, has exclusively worn green for over 20 years, refusing to wear any other colour

Her deep love for green stems from her father, who played a significant role in shaping her affinity for the vibrant hue

A video showcasing Elizabeth's unique style went viral, attracting widespread attention and sparking a range of reactions from intrigued internet users

In a world where fashion trends come and go, one woman has remained steadfastly devoted to a single colour for over two decades.

Meet Elizabeth Sweetheart, an elderly lady whose love affair with the colour green knows no bounds. From her clothing choices to her home decor, and even her hair, Elizabeth has painted her world in various shades of green.

Unwavering in her commitment, she hasn't worn any other colour for over 20 years, since she embarked on this chromatic journey.

Elizabeth Sweetheart opens up about her love for green

Video content creator, Kamera Junior, had an interview with Elizabeth, who is popularly known as the 'Green Lady', and she opened up about her eccentric love for the colour.

According to the story, her parents got divorced when she was little, and she didn't get to see much of her father. However, one day he invited her over to his house in Florida.

"It was really exciting for me to go because we hadn't really connected," she recounted.

It was at his house she discovered her love for green, as everything was painted in that colour.

"The water was aqua green, deep rich greens. They painted all the palm trees."

Sweetheart decided to keep his memory with her everywhere she went by painting her life green.

Elizabeth Sweetheart: Netizens react to video of lady obsessed with colour green

painted_by_farheen:

"I really adored the way she said “the way I dress makes other people smile”. Beautiful soul."

listyaa28:

"She seems like a lovely lady!"

briansyahb:

"In Indonesia there’s club for purple lovers."

canbe_fukuoka:

"The reason is kinda sad but she's lovely."

fatal8raction4u:

"Her obsession gives others a reason to smile and brings joy to her heart. A win all around."

krystal_j_nunpuii:

"It's actually plesant to look at."

