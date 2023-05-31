A woman's stylish TikTok video showcasing her expensive Nike coat has ignited a wave of comparisons to Dr Nandipha Magudumana

The captivating video has garnered attention and praise from viewers who have drawn parallels between the woman's fashion sense

The woman's bold choice has captivated netizens, igniting discussions and debates on the price and brand

Woman unboxes and flaunts a stylish new Nike coat. Images:@persy_peace/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a display of fashion-forwardness, a woman has set social media abuzz by flaunting her luxurious purple Nike coat, prompting netizens to draw comparisons to disgraced Dr Nandipha Magudumana.

Woman unboxes and flaunts an expensive purple Nike coat she bought online

TikTok user @persy_peace's bold choice has captivated online audiences, igniting discussions and debates on her fashion sense.

Young lady compared to Dr Nandipha Magudumana, who also likes Nike.

People compared her to the disgraced doctor because they liked the same brand. According to IOL, Magudumana is in jail for aiding and abetting Thabo Bester's escape, and she also faces a string of other charges. Magudumana is known only to wear Nike clothes and shoes to court hearings.

In the video posted, social media users quickly drew parallels between her and Dr Nandipha Magudumana's love for the brand.

Watch the video below:

Netizens Draw Fashion Parallels as Woman Flaunts Nike Coat

Peeps' reactions ranged from admiration to playful banter as they discussed the woman's outfit and its resemblance to Dr Magudumana's signature style.

Netizens shared their views:

@MeuAmor commented:

"Saw the price; that’s someone’s salary."

@Andyleigh said:

"Nike lovers."

@onesibalcool commented:

"The Magudumanaz."

@Iqadi said:

"Magudumana one way."

@Hopeyyyyy commented:

"Let me SPRINT before it's sold out or the sale ends."

@LeratoN said:

"Magudumane!! Love it!!

