A teacher has found a unique and creative way to channel her passion outside the classroom

The Mpumalanga educator makes headboards on the weekends as part of her side hustle

Mzansi was impressed by her creative skills and the quality of her work when it came to the details of the furniture

A talented teacher unlocked her creative potential beyond her classroom.

In a post by Kasi Economy, the young woman's business was shared on Facebook. Nonkululeko Mabuza does her business during the weekends, she trades her marking for tools and has now become a master at making headboards showcasing her extraordinary crafting skills. The educator seems to have a passion for both teaching and woodwork.

The young teacher reminds us that pursuing one's passions can lead to fulfilling and successful ventures outside the regular work week. Her inspiring journey exemplifies the potential that lies within each of us to embrace our creative talents and make a difference in more ways than one.

Mzansi praises the teacher for her clever idea of making a headboard

Her skilful craftsmanship and eye for design have garnered attention and praise from people around the country. With her innovative approach and dedication to perfection, her headboards have become highly sought-after pieces.

Peeps flocked to the comment section:

@Emmarancia Lamncincinini Magagula said:

"Keep up the good work! I'm so inspired."

@Kgolo Wa Tseka commented:

"This generation of women is fierce."

@Angelique Waha Keletsi commented:

"Very impressive. I need these skills."

@Lorenza Mogale said:

"Congratulations."

@Priya Popo Mogoru commented:

"The business I want to star."

@Pretty Ngomane said:

"Keep up the good work!"

@Fortunate N Mabuza commented:

"A true inspiration."

@Elena Masilela said:

"I love her."

@Thami Mbanjwa commented:

"Keep up the good work!"

@Ntsikie Sibuze Ligwalagwala

"Very impressive!"

