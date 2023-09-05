Carmen Mathlakola, a formidable site engineer, is paving the way for young women in construction

As the founder of CHE, she's dedicated to guiding young females, especially in engineering

Speaking to Briefly News, Mathlakola wants to challenge the notion that women on-site are relegated to administrative or cleaning roles

Carmen Mathlakola's CHE Foundation is helping to change the face of engineering by empowering young women and providing them with the tools they need to succeed. Images: @carmen_palesa/Instagram.

Carmen Mathlakola, a formidable site engineer, is not just building structures; she's constructing a pathway to success for young women in the construction industry.

Women in construction

As the founder of CHE, Mathlakola is on a mission to expose and guide mainly young females into various industries, with a strong focus on engineering. Her dedication to empowering the youth is her way of giving back to the community, and she envisions it growing to impact even more individuals.

"I run my organisation named CHE (Contributing to His/Hers Exposure) which is a platform I use to expose mainly young females into the industry however not limited to engineering. It thrives in career guidance. This I believe is my method of giving back to the community and would love to see it growing and impacting more individuals."

Her journey into the world of construction was unexpected but immensely rewarding. After completing her studies at Wits University, she joined Stefstocks and became a sponge for knowledge, absorbing every bit of the industry's wisdom.

She admits that one of her most significant challenges was working alongside seasoned foremen who often held traditional views rooted in years of experience.

Mathlakola emphasises that being a woman in the industry is a strength, not a weakness.

"In order to build an inclusive environment for females, we need to understand that it is more costly as compared to having a male do the job (in our industry)."

"This shouldn't however rule it out for us. Systems should be built to include us therefore looking into policies and regulations to include such things like being able to relocate with your kids, having benefits for nannies, toilet systems that are female user friendly etc."

She says that the mentality surrounding women's roles in the industry must evolve, encouraging women to step into traditionally male-dominated spaces.

"The key contribution is just being a female. Bringing yourself and using that to manage is what the industry needs."

Mathlakola's most significant contribution is her presence as a female leader in construction.

"You need to know the system to change the system. Therefore, step in there, be a sponge and learning as much as you can from everyone."

By immersing herself in the industry, she's making strides and breaking barriers for future generations. Carmen's journey is a testament to the power of determination and the impact of those who dare to challenge the status quo.

Women engineers shatter stereotypes.

