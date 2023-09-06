A TikTokker was scared out of her wits after seeing a snake crawl out of her roomie’s wardrobe

After frantically searching for the snake and not finding it, she confronted her roommate who told her to buzz off

Netizens warned her to pray to the Almighty and find another room to live in to avoid the snake

After discovering her roommate had a snake, South Africans encouraged a university student to pray.

After the snake disappeared in their room, she confronted the roommate after the saga, and the roommate bluntly told her to mind her business.

This freaked the heavens out of her!

Woman discovers snake in her room

@faythwa posted the TikTok video on her account, which was viewed by over 145K people in under 24 hours. Her in-video caption indicates that the roommate has a snake. The short video shows her looking for the snake without any success. Mops and brooms are out to create space for the snake to come out. In the comment section, she continued the narrative.

She said she found the snake when it came out of her roommate’s wardrobe, disappearing afterwards. When she texted her and confronted her about the snake, her roommate told her to mind her business.

When she saw the snake coming out of her roommate’s wardrobe, she called her mates to help her find it. Fearing for her life, she temporarily relocated to her friend’s house. Watch the video here:

South Africans encourage her to pray

Netizens were terrified on her behalf and urged her to pray because something might be up with her roommate and the snake.

Kefi3912 said:

“That snake has been sleeping with you at night without you noticing anything.”

Joke_sa cried:

“Yoh! I would move out the following day. My worst fear.”

Ocean.19 remarked:

“In this journey of life, believers, pray without ceasing.”

Noko_sn wrote:

“Let’s praise God that you saw it! What if it was meant to harm you?”

Busi added:

“Y’all won’t find it because now it’s a short person wherever it is. Pray, my love.”

Babygal admired her.

“You are strong for even searching. I was gonna run and never come back because even if I found it, I would be scared to hit it or look at it.”

Mmanthe chipped in:

“Modimo showed you with your eyes. Girl, you better move out ASAP. Don’t even tell her you are moving out. I’m sure the signs were there.”

Woman finds snake in toilet

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a woman found a snake in her toilet bowl.

She had just finished using it when she came face to face with the slithery one. Netizens were amazed that she didn’t see the snake while relieving herself.

