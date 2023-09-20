An innovative teacher in Mpumalanga is making waves on TikTok for her unique approach to teaching Afrikaans

By blending dancing and fun into her lessons, she has captured the hearts of people in Mzansi

This teacher's TikTok videos have gone viral, and people love her creative teaching style, a refreshing change from traditional methods

An Mpumalanga teacher shared a video of how she teaches Afrikaans by making it fun through dancing.Images: @anfreakenzel

Source: TikTok

An innovative teacher has captured the hearts of Mzansi with her unique approach to teaching Afrikaans.

Teacher TikTok video trends

TikTok user @anfreakenzel shared a video on how she is changing the way young minds perceive the often dreaded subject. In a world where dances and beats reign supreme, the young educator decided to blend education with entertainment. She discovered that when she introduced dance moves and catchy beats into her Afrikaans lessons, her pupils' enthusiasm soared.

Her video within a day gained over 800K views and thousands of shares on TikTok. The young woman represents a new generation of teachers who understand the power of engaging their students through contemporary means. Gone are the days of monotonous lectures and drab textbooks.

Watch the video below:

Teacher dances into hearts on TikTok

TikTok users from all over Mzansi couldn't help but applaud her creativity. Many even joked that they would've aced Afrikaans with a teacher like her. The youth of today thrives on vibrant, interactive experiences, and this vibey educator is delivering just that.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@K. S_bts army Jk said:

"I want a young fun afrikaans teacher like you we only got the old mean ones."

@lianibence11 commented:

"My teacher could nevvaaa"

@MR. GROOVEYS WIFE shared:

"That Afrikaans sonder grense bring soo much stress."

@Anais joked:

"The grade 6's books I be laughing bc I do sepedi then me watching them fail their tests."

@Zwonaka19 shared:

"Friday we are coming to groove in ur class ma'am."

@Manana commented:

"All my Afrikaans teachers was so strict yoooh."

@SOSY expressed:

"New generation of teachers are vibe,@ tjo during our time you bang the tables tjo the rest will be history."

