In a heartwarming TikTok video, a South African expat living in the Netherlands passionately praises her homeland, Mzansi

In the video, she shares what makes SA differnet and she shares that its warm-hearted people of South Africa

The video which has been trending has netizens commenting on the how friend and warm the country is

A South African woman shares in an interview what makes Mzansi so great; the video has been trending on TikTok. Images: @humanstalkhumans

Source: TikTok

A South African woman residing in the Netherlands shared her love for her home country in a TikTok video.

Woman flys the SA flag high

Despite being so far from home she holds Mzansi close to her heart and highlights the remarkable qualities that make her country unique. In a video posted by @humanstalkhumans on its TikTok page the lady is asked where she is from and what makes her country differnt from the Netherlands.

In the TikTok video which has gained thousands of views and reshares she proudly states, is a place where people exude friendliness and embody the spirit of ubuntu, a philosophy emphasising humanity, kindness, and interconnectedness. It's a nation where strangers can quickly become friends, where communities rally together in times of need, and where smiles are freely shared.One aspect she particularly treasures is the deep faith and love for God that permeates South African culture.

Watch the video below:

Netizens praise SA lady's comments

The woman's comments has made that TikTok video trends and it serves as a beautiful reminder of the enduring bonds that connect people to their roots. Her heartfelt tribute not only celebrates South Africa's unique qualities but also spreads a message of unity, love, and positivity, resonating with viewers from all corners of the world.

People shared their views in the comment section:

@Bee.Boo said:

"Ubuntu."

@David T Pilane commented:

"Ubuntu.. Humanity."

@SKINNER LEGEND shared:

"She called the Netherlands ungodly."

@Valdene_Alex said:

"Yes, in South Africa we'll have a whole conversation with a stranger like we've known each other for years."

@Lizahn D Japhta loved:

"A deep love for God in South Africa."

@fabiandeboer5 commented:

"I work with different nationalities and south africans are the friendliest people in the world."

@Juniour 048 shared:

"In South Africa we smile, we laugh, we talk after knowing each other for like minutes."

