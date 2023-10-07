Musician King Monada is in hot water with Phalaborwa organisers after failing to show up for a show he was paid for by organisers

The Aye Kawu hitmaker was paid over R40 000, but he has paid back the whole amount after bailing out of the performance.

King Monada was due to perform at the Phalaborwa Spring Carnival, and the event organiser detailed what the artist owed.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Kind Monada is another artist in trouble for being a no-show. The star cancelled his show at Phalaborwa Spring Carnival at the last minute.

King Monada was meant to perform in Phalaborwa but he did not show up. Image: kingmonadamusic

Source: Instagram

Event organiser Thabiso Mkhombo, repping Lefa Promotions, argued against King Monada's claims that he was never paid. Mzansi had mixed thoughts about King Monada's issues with the organiser.

King Monada bails on Phalaborwa concert

Musician King Monada is accused of owing R20,000 after not attending a gig worth over R45,000. The star was meant to perform at Phalaborwa Spring Carnival but claimed he was never paid a booking fee.

How much does King Monada owe?

According to Sunday World, King Monada only paid R20 000 back. This was after he received R45 000 in total, R20k for a song that was never delivered and another R25 000 for the performance.

Lefa Promotions says they gave King Monada the first week of October 2023 to pay back the money before seeking legal recourse.

Thabiso Mkhombo from Lefa Productions said:

“He's not paid us back. We have been busy with arrangements for the events, and now we are all just tired.

Mzansi chimes in on King Monada's missed performance

Netizens shared their thoughts on King Monada's cancelled show. Many shared their divided opinions about his pending legal troubles.

Briefly News reached out to King Monada for comment on the matter and awaits his response.

Tebogo defended his fave:

"Stop writing nonsense about our King Monada."

Mahummed Aubrey Percy said:

"Bathathe mfana wako mokgoloboto."

Conty Rakhoho Lebepe commented:

"O lapile ngwana'a batho hle (He's tired, poor guy.)"

Moroka Ke Malats disagreed:

"Double booking and choose fat one in expenses for the poor one don't return it. Greedy."

Mabena Mangena wrote:

"He told his fans that he's not going to perform at the Phalaborwa festival."

"I love you with all my heart": King Monada and 2nd wife celebrate anniversary

Briefly, News previously reported that anyone who follows King Monada knows that the star has two beautiful wives. King Monada has been flaunting his two wives on his timeline.

The Malwede hitmaker gets the internet buzzing when he raves over one of his wives on social media.

According to ZAlebs, the Limpopo-based star took to his Instagram page to mark a special moment with his second wife. King Monada shared a cute video with his lovely wife and a sweet caption.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News