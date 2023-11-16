A woman showed TikTok users the texts she had with her best friend's boyfriend, who they set up on WhatsApp

The video shows the result of the prank, and many people were let down by the man who failed to respect his girlfriend

Online users were amused after seeing how the man fumbled and then tried to make a lot of excuses

A young lady's TikTok prank on her boyfriend ended in tears. The woman enlisted her friend to put her boyfriend to the test on a date.

TikTok shows a woman's prank on bf ended in tears and Mzansi peeps were let down. Image: @_sino.m

Source: TikTok

The video of the TikTok prank got more than 20,000 likes. People commentied on the post with their opinions about her boyfriend.

Woman puts boyfriend to the test in TikTok

@_sino.m set up her boyfriend's best friend by texting him to see if he would try his luck if a pretty girl approached him. He initially shut the girl down in the messages until she sent her picture.

Watch the video to see screenshots of their WhatsApp texts.

SA is disappointed by guy

Many people wrote that they expected the guy to do well. Many were in dismay over how badly he performed during the loyalty test.

tsh3pang._ exclaimed:

"Haibo the gaslighting."

sandile added:

"This can’t be real."

Kk said:

"The fact he said his Loyal is KILLING ME."

Bayanda09 commented;

"Man folded quickly after that picture I believed in him yazi."

kutlwano phaho♥ joked:

"Something tells me this is a Xhosa gent."

