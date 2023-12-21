A woman in the Western Cape recorded a TikTok video after getting a big rush on a police officer

The smitten lady posted a video showing the South African police service member, who she thought was attractive

Online users commented, and many were divided about the woman's TikTok video as she shared her mission to find him

A woman posted a TikTok video about a police officer. The lady lives in Knysna, and she had a running with an officer.

A Western Cape SAPS member made a Knysna woman want to see him again, and she searched on TikTok. Image: Darren Stewart

The woman's video about the policeman got more than 20000 likes. There were more than 600 comments from people who were raving about the cop.

TikTok video shows woman's police officer crush

One TikTok creator, @khuthala_nobetha, bravely shared a video admitting she was attracted to a police officer in her area. In the clip, a strapping young man was on duty as a traffic cop.

South Africa side eyes woman's SAPS officer search

Online users thought it was hilarious to see the woman search for love. Many criticised her for not seizing the opportunity when she was in the same vicinity as him.

valencia commented:

"That's my husband we are maried blessed with a baby girl."

LeeSandra Vee Nkuna said:

"My sister he looked straight into the camera and you said nothing?"

S I N A Y O added:

"Hau but you were there with him."

Sessym Map raved:

"But sisi you had a chance."

I am the only child laughed:

"Ingathi uya suspect uyam shoot."

SA TikTok viewers amused by woman's SAPS crush

Briefly News previously reported that a video of a good-looking SAPS police officer had South African ladies hot under the collar.

The footage was posted on TikTok by Tshepo @tshepo_mcdonald and shows the officer sitting among his colleagues as he holds his phone.

Briefly News got in touch with Tshepo, who shared that he often gets overwhelmed by the attention he receives from women online.

Source: Briefly News