One woman made a cute video with her mother to show how much she loves being her daughter

The lady made a TikTok video expressing gratitude to her mother for always looking out for her

Online users were touched by the sweet mother-and-daughter relationship, which many related to

A young woman made a video with her mum. The lady made a video raving about how amazing her mum is.

A TikTok video shows a mom and daughter having a special moment. Image: @tloloandrews

Source: TikTok

The video of the mother and daughter received thousands of likes. Online users could not stop raving about them.

Mother and daughter make TikTok video together

In a TikTok video, a young woman @tlotloandrews said she's grateful to her mum. In the post, she detailed that her mother would always help her sneak back in after going out as a teen.

SA loves mother daughter's relationship

Many people commented that the woman was lucky to have a supportive mum. Others could relate to her.

it's_senzile said:

"Mamakho yistar."

Anelisa Anny Sibeko commented:

"Bathong yall have such nice mothers mine is a snitch im sure she would’ve woken up my Dad."

OnicaMoabi wrote:

"Lol I'm 27 and my mom still does that."

Tlotlo Andrews , the creator, replied:

"What would we do without out mothers?"

palesa_kh gushed:

"So cute."

Lee.Radebe added:

"My mom used to buy me coke for hangover even."

