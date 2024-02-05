A little white girl has gone viral on social media after she unlocked new groove dance moves

The TikTok video posted by @kayymontshii shows her mimicking the young girl's steps

The clip amused people as they flooded her comments section in laughter, while others were excited they could finally do a simple move

A South African woman's amapiano dance video mimicking a young white girl's moves has taken TikTok by storm, gaining over 4.4 million viewers, thousands of likes, and many comments.

A South African girl mimicking a white little girl's dance moves in a TikTok video. Image:@kayymontshii

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off new groove dance moves

A TikTok video posted by @kayymontshii on the video platform shows the little white girl breaking it down on the dance floor as she danced in the trees surrounded by many people. As she was dancing, @kayymontshii was imitating her every move.

Taking to TikTok, @kayymontshii captioned her post saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

" But it's a vibe."

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to new groove dance moves

The video entertained people as they flocked to the lady's comments with laughter. The clip received considerable views, likes and comments. Online users wanted to see more of the moves, while others were excited that they could finally dance along to the little girl's dance moves.

Badgirlthandi said:

"That little girl is an icon."

AtSinakhokonke complained:

"Why are we unlocking moves right after December? you robbed us of an opportunity to open circles."

Luna wrote:

"Finally,.. some easy moves that I can pull off. Not the aerobics that people have been doing lately.

South African dancer and choreographer Bontle Modiselle co-signed the dance move, saying:

'I love it so much."

Nkosinathicliveth shared:

"South Africans, when it comes to dancing we make everything stylish and fun."

Rebone simply said:

"Smooth."

A little girl picks a dancing contest with grandma

Briefly News previously reported on a little girl competing with grandma in a dance contest that had people talking on social media.

The little girl vibed with her grandma, trying hard to copy the older woman's sterling waist moves. Just as the song started playing, the woman started dancing, bending, and giving cool native waist moves. But the girl quickly jumped onto the stage and bent down, too.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News